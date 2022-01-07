Henry Crown Sports Pavilion opens for student reservations during Wildcat Wellness

Henry Crown Sports Pavilion is open for exercise during Wildcat Wellness. An online reservation is required for access.

In response to student backlash, Northwestern Recreation decided to reopen the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion to students during Wildcat Wellness under an online reservation system.

Initially, Crown Sports Pavilion planned to be closed for students and open to the public during Wildcat Wellness — despite being staffed by student workers. Bu tsome students, like Weinberg freshman Ethan Levy, were frustrated with NU’s initial decision.

“If the entire facility was closed or students weren’t working there, I would understand it,” Levy said. “But if students were working there and we still couldn’t use it, I really didn’t think it made much sense.”

An outpour of community concerns about the lack of fitness options for students in the winter during Wildcat Wellness prompted the decision, according to Associate Athletic Director of Recreation and Athletics Management Maureen Palchak.

Hearing those concerns, the department sought to balance access to fitness options with safety during a time of high virus spread.

“I am extremely grateful and proud of how our team responded and made it happen with the support of Northwestern leadership,” Palchak said.

Because Levy lives in Bobb Hall, he said the proximity to Crown Sports Pavilion has been an additional convenience in staying healthy during Wildcat Wellness.

He said the setup has worked well for him and he appreciates that the reservations have made the gym spaces less crowded and force him to stick to a routine.

“I really got into (exercising) during quarantine to help my mental health,” Levy said. “It’s something productive to do that I can really get passionate about.”

However, for Weinberg junior Jackson Miller, a former Daily staffer, Crown Sports Pavilion is a 25-minute walk from his apartment. He decided to purchase a membership at the Evanston LA Fitness instead.

Miller said the flexibility at LA Fitness has allowed him to comfortably visit three days a week. He added the one 59-minute slot students are limited to per day under Crown Sports Pavilion’s reservation system wouldn’t work for him.

“Personally, I’m one of those people who, when there’s 10 minutes left to do something, I’m already feeling stressed and panicked,” Miller said. “It’d just make me feel self-conscious of how much time I was using.”

Although the changes may not work for everyone, Palchak said the Membership Office and Operations team is looking forward to a full-capacity reopening once it’s safe enough to do so.

Until then, Palchak said she hopes the reservation system will provide accessible fitness for the NU community.

“We hope it allows our students, faculty, staff and community members to continue to utilize our space as an option for their health and well-being,” Palchak said. “A huge part of that is feeling safe and protected during this challenging time.”

