As the city expects more snow for New Year’s Day, here’s what you need to know

Residents can expect up to six to eight inches of snow to kick off the new year. After two inches of snow, the city can declare an overnight parking ban on main thoroughfares.

Evanston residents can expect six to eight inches of snow and gusty winds on New Year’s Day, with a Winter Storm Warning in place from the National Weather Service.

Donald Cornelius, the city’s public works street supervisor, said at a 5th Ward meeting Thursday night that the flurries could start at 2 a.m. on Saturday but will intensify around noon.

The city requires property owners to clear a 36-inch wide path on their sidewalks within 24 hours of snow accumulation. Landlords must also clear snow from parking lots. To register for Evanston’s Snow Shoveling Assistance Program, which connects senior and disabled residents with volunteers who are willing to provide snow shoveling services, individuals can call 311.

Cornelius said the city can declare a parking ban after two inches of snow, meaning that drivers will not be able to park overnight on main thoroughfares including Dodge Ave. and Emerson Ave.

If a snow emergency is declared following an accumulation of four or more inches, the city can impose “odd/even” parking restrictions for side streets, Cornelius said. In this case, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., parking on the odd-numbered side of the street is restricted on odd dates, and parking on the even-numbered side of the street is restricted on even dates. For extra parking, the Sherman Plaza and Church Street parking garages will be free on Saturday and Sunday, and the Maple Ave Parking Garage will offer free parking from Jan. 1 to Jan. 6.

Regarding snowfall patterns for the rest of the winter, Cornelius said residents can expect a “weak la niña pattern” similar to last year. For Evanston, he said, this could mean a lot of snow compacted into a few weeks this winter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @yimingfuu

Related Stories:

— Evanston promotes snow removal policies through awareness program

— Captured: Snowy days at Northwestern before record-breaking low temperatures