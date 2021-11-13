Rapid Recap: No. 18 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7

During last year’s highly anticipated matchup, Northwestern’s elite defense stifled then-No.10 Wisconsin offense to seven points and no snaps in the red zone.

A year later, however, the Badgers got their fair share of appearances in the red zone, and made the most of them.

Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) sent the Wildcats (3-7, 1-6) back to Evanston in a 35-7 win, delivering NU its fourth consecutive loss. Scoring each time they were inside the red zone, the Badgers offense finished with 497 yards, while the defense continued its dominant 2021 campaign.

The Cats’ showed life and potential of securing its first away victory of the season through its play in the first quarter. By the end of the first 15 minutes, the two teams stood at zero a piece, with NU carrying the drive of the quarter.

During its only possession of the quarter, senior quarterback Andrew Marty and the offense marched down the field, highlighted by four first downs – three on third and one on fourth. The group traveled 82 yards into Wisconsin’s red zone, but was unable to capitalize after Marty’s attempted end zone pass to graduate wideout Stephon Robinson Jr. was intercepted by cornerback Caesar Williams.

This early pursuit would become the Wildcats second-farthest drive of the game, and the momentum the Badgers needed to get going.

Wisconsin found the end zone seven seconds into the second quarter, as running back Braelon Allen ran it in from two yards. The Badgers would go on to force NU into a three-and-out, resulting in another Wisconsin touchdown from quarterback Graham Mertz to wide receiver Danny Davis III. Wisconsin would once again stop the Cats in five plays, two of them combining for negative 12 yards, and another Allen touchdown.

Although sophomore safety Brandon Joseph’s late end zone interception interrupted another Badger drive, Wisconsin’s damaged was already done, entering halftime 21-0 with 185 yards in the quarter.

Unable to stop the Badgers defense, Northwestern’s offense struggled all day as well. Alongside Marty’s three interceptions which led to coachPat Fitzgerald sitting the senior for sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski, the team returned to the red zone, but was unable to get on the scoreboard after graduate kicker Charlie Kuhbander’s field goal attempt veered left.

Northwestern’s lone touchdown came not on the offensive end, but the defensive end. The unit forced a Wisconsin fumble, which was scooped up by junior defensive back AJ Hampton Jr. and taken back 50 yards. However, the scoop-and-score was the lone bright spot of a 28-point loss.

Takeaways:

1. Who will Northwestern turn to at quarterback?

During the team’s close-battled contest against Iowa last weekend, NU had a chance to secure the victory, but a late interception by Marty silenced that possibility. This mishap was the quarterback’s third giveaway of the game, and was the most crucial one at that. Flash forward to today, Marty was unable to lock back in, throwing three more interceptions against Wisconsin, resulting in the team’s switch to Ryan Hilinski. However, NU’s offense has already flipped from Hilinski this season. With only two games left, will the group ride with Hilinski, or explore its options early for next year.

2. The Wildcats’ defense continues its struggles to stop the run.

Kenneth Walker rushed for 264 yards in the season opener. Nebraska rushed for 427. Michigan ran for 294. The Wildcats’ run defense is continuing its struggles in 2021, giving up 268 yards and three touchdowns to Wisconsin. Braelon Allen led the way for the Badgers with 173 yards, while Julian Davis ran for 47. Despite recovering two fumbles after rushes, the rush defense is a key place for improvement heading into the final two games of the season.

3. Northwestern’s run game still silent

After a 200-plus run game performance against Ohio, sophomore running back Evan Hull hasn’t been able to return to his dominant week four performance. Since then, the leading rusher hasn’t finished with over 100 yards in one game, including today’s contest, where he picked 21 yards over 12 carries, and was out ran by Robinson Jr. Without a strong run game, Northwestern’s offense has struggled finding its groove throughout multiple games, and the season.

