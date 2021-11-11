ASG meets to approve Fall Quarter funding allocations

Speaker of the Senate Dylan Jost at an Associated Student Government meeting. ASG met Wednesday night to give final approval on its fall funding cycle.

Associated Student Government met Wednesday to approve the fall 2021 Student Activities Finances Committee funding allocations.

The Senate dedicated most of the meeting to student organizations’ petitions for more funding from SAFC’s $2,907 surplus. Five organizations — For Members Only, Chinatown Health Initiative, Typhoon Dance Troupe, Fusion Dance Company and Transfer Student Organization — applied for additional funding.

TSO received $337 of its initial $500 request for field day equipment and a bowling event, and the other four groups received all the additional funding they requested. FMO received $1,000 to help fund the Second Stage at Dillo Day 2022. Another $270 went to CHI to help fund a future speaker event. Typhoon received $600 to fund new costumes and the production of a video showcase performance. The final $700 went to Fusion for its 2022 spring show.

“I think it honestly was the most efficient senate for funding that we’ve ever had,” SAFC Committee Chair and Weinberg senior Cristina Rackley said. “Everyone was really participative, asked a lot of questions … . We had applause in the crowd every time a funding decision was made, which is totally new for us.”

Rackley said student groups can apply for funding for the 2022-23 academic year during the next funding cycle, which is near the end of Spring Quarter.

