ASG holds Q&A on funding rules in advance of funding meeting next week

Associated Student Government met Wednesday to discuss next week’s funding Senate meeting and answer questions about funding rules and regulations.

The Student Activities Finances Committee met to allocate around $150,000 to nearly 50 student groups on Sunday, according to ASG Committee Chair and Weinberg senior Cristina Rackley. Student organizations can petition for more funding than they initially received at the committee meeting next week.

Only about $2,000 in surplus funds are available for responding to petitions, Rackley said. As more new student organizations have emerged, she said budget restraints have prevented funding from growing at the same pace.

“Unfortunately we have, like, no money,” Rackley said. “The activity fee that we all pay — which is where our pooled money is coming from in the tuition bill — stays the exact same every year. We’ve been growing groups for the last 10 years, and that fee has not changed.”

However, most groups received the full amount of funding they initially requested, Rackley said, so she believes the current surplus may be sufficient to address next week’s petitions.

