Evanston’s Hlava sisters make big leaps in acting industry, join cast of Fox show “The Big Leap”

Paula Hlava and Maya Hlava pose in a trailer displaying their character names in the show. They play recurring characters in “The Big Leap” on Fox.

Sisters — some bicker endlessly. Some get along like best friends. Others work together on major broadcast television network shows.

At least, that’s the case for Evanston Township High School student Maya Hlava and Haven Middle School student Paula Hlava. The sisters appear as recurring characters Sophia Perkins and Olivia Perkins, respectively, on Fox’s series “The Big Leap,” a comedy-drama revolving around characters in a dance-themed reality show.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t really feel like we’re acting,” Maya said. “It just feels kind of normal. It’s so easy to connect.”

The Hlavas auditioned in March 2020, but COVID-19 led to delays in filming, Paula said. Filming first started in November 2020, and the pilot wasn’t completed until February 2021, she said. Their work on the show hasn’t stopped — new episodes air Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Paula has enjoyed her time on the show so far, saying the cast and crew feel like one big family.

Even before receiving their roles on “The Big Leap,” both sisters had plenty of theatre experience. Paula has acted in many plays, most recently starring in her dream role as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.” Maya shares a similar history — she began theater at age three and was regularly acting in shows by 10. As she got older, she began exploring television acting through roles on “Chicago Med” and “The Chi.”

Maya and Paula aren’t the only family members interested in acting. Their other sister, 16-year-old Autumn, is also invested. Their mother, Wendy Avon, teaches theatre.

“It definitely runs in the family,” Avon said. “My husband and I majored in theatre, and I teach little kids theatre at the Wilmette Park District. I think that’s where the involvement started. That’s what’s kind of stuck.”

Avon has watched her daughters grow up in the acting industry, moving through roles in small-scale productions to a show that has averaged about 1.3 million views.

“Because they have been at it for so long … I think that it just felt like it was right,” Avon said.

Despite their extensive acting involvement, the Hlavas are still teenagers. Maya enjoys nature and photography, while Paula is passionate about writing and animals. They also spend time with their friends, who double as fans.

“A lot of friends are saying that even if we weren’t in it, this would still be a show that they would be invested in and watching,” Maya said.

The Hlavas expressed gratitude for the support they have received, not only from their friends, but also from their family and teachers who have encouraged their acting careers and accommodated their academic needs.

At the end of the day, Paula said the show has been a great way to enjoy quality time with her sister outside of their busy, day-to-day lives.

“It’s nice to have that bonding moment,” she said. “We always get to … share all those memories together.”

