Northwestern’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

Students wait in line outside the Donald P. Jacobs Center. While non-undergraduate students still account for the majority of the positive tests this week, the positivity rate has overall been declining.

Northwestern’s COVID-19 positivity rate has continued to decline since its last spike three weeks ago.

With roughly the same number of tests taken as the previous week — about 6,000 — the universitywide positivity rate decreased to 0.43% this week. Of the 28 new positive cases, 57% came from non-undergraduate students, a decrease from the 75% metric from the last two weeks.

Of the remaining 13 positive tests, undergraduate students account for eight, staff for four and faculty for one.

The University also concluded its final week of mandated staggered testing for undergraduates.

In national news, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday. Scientists are saying this expanded authorization proves crucial amid the Delta variant, especially after the influx of positive cases seen across this population over the summer.

Pfizer released data Friday regarding its trials on a potential COVID-19 treatment, a pill under the brand name Paxlovid. The company reported a 89% risk reduction in hospitalization or death in high-risk patients who took the medication within three days of the onset of symptoms.

