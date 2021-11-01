Kellogg students required to test twice a week, COVID-19 protocols tighten

Kellogg School of Management students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to test twice each week until Friday.

Northwestern tightened COVID-19 testing and activity protocols for Kellogg School of Management students this week, the University announced in an email.

All full-time Kellogg students, regardless of vaccination status, are now required to test twice per week, at least two to three days apart. This comes after non-undergraduate students made up three-fourths of reported positive test cases in the past two weeks.

Last week, the University saw one of the highest campus positivity rates of the quarter at 1.16%.

After examining contact tracing efforts, the University attributed the outbreaks to social gatherings, the email said. Associate Dean Greg Hanifee also asked Kellogg students to cancel all social events with more than 25 people, both on and off campus. Gatherings of up to 25 are permitted with precautionary measures in place.

The Evanston Health & Human Services Department expressed concern about the high number of COVID-19 cases at NU as compared to the city, according to an email last Wednesday.

This announcement mirrors a similar mandate requiring additional COVID-19 testing for undergraduate students following an increase in positive test results after Wildcat Welcome.

The new protocol will be in place until at least Friday. Professional events can continue during this period without attendance limits, as long as each participant provides a same-day negative test result.

