Office of Equity releases sexual misconduct prevention training

Northwestern’s Office of Equity announced the release of sexual misconduct prevention training for students in a Tuesday email.

TiShaunda McPherson, senior associate vice president for the office of equity, updated the community on the office’s work over the past year.

“This last year … has been challenging to say the least,” McPherson said in a video message. “We’ve navigated isolation, loss, academic and financial insecurity and watched continued violence being perpetuated against Black and brown bodies all in the midst of a deadly pandemic.”

Students received an email Wednesday from EVERFI, NU’s training partner, with an invitation to complete the module before Dec. 1. McPherson said staff and faculty will receive a corresponding training module.

McPherson also announced the University’s recent launch of a restorative practices program. She said 40 University staff and faculty completed training as Circle Hosts and began leading “proactive, community-building circles.”

“Restorative justice is a philosophy and theory rooted in Indigenous teachings that emphasize community building, repairing harm and community reintegration as foundational principles of justice,” McPherson said.

In an update about NU’s commitments to social justice, McPherson said senior leaders have completed 10 hours of equity and inclusion training. In October, the University expanded access to this program to 250 faculty and staff members. University senior leaders will engage in anti-racism learning in February 2022 with Justice Informed, a Chicago area social impact consulting firm.

The University also contracted with Language and Culture Worldwide to co-create a digital anti-racism learning series for all students, faculty and staff.

“It is the vision of (a more hopeful) future,” McPherson said, “A future in which all students, faculty and staff are able to experience a sense of belonging and are able to thrive, that sustains me when change seems to occur much too slowly.”

