South Asian Students Alliance announces actor Karan Brar as fall speaker

Hey, Karan! It feels like a party every day… but it’ll especially feel like a party this Friday at Lutkin Hall.

Actor Karan Brar will be Northwestern’s South Asian Students Alliance’s fall speaker, the organization announced Tuesday. The Q&A event will happen in Lutkin Hall from 7 to 8 p.m., and entry is free for students.

Brar, 22, was a child actor most known for his role in Disney Channel’s “Jessie” as well as his role in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” film franchise. He also starred in Disney Channel’s “Bunk’d.”

The South Asian actor is of Indian descent and has been vocal about increasing South Asian representation on the big screen. With the recent rise of South Asian cast members featured in Disney projects like “Mira, Royal Detective,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “Spin,” Brar has continued to advocate for South Asian children seeing people like them on the screen.

SASA’s past speakers have included Tan France, Nina Davuluri and Mehdi Hasan.

