Captured: Class of 2025 and transfers participate in the annual Wildcat Dash

After a one-year hiatus, the Wildcat Dash tradition returned to welcome the class of 2025 and transfers. Led by their peer advisers, new students had a chance to sprint across Ryan Field before the Northwestern football team kicked off against Ohio University. Decked out with purple paws and Purple Pride t-shirts, freshmen and transfers ran while the band played throughout the stadium and the crowd cheered.

Gallery | 8 Photos A student runs into the field holding onto a foam paw print. (Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer)

