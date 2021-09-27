Captured: Class of 2025 and transfers participate in the annual Wildcat Dash
September 27, 2021
After a one-year hiatus, the Wildcat Dash tradition returned to welcome the class of 2025 and transfers. Led by their peer advisers, new students had a chance to sprint across Ryan Field before the Northwestern football team kicked off against Ohio University. Decked out with purple paws and Purple Pride t-shirts, freshmen and transfers ran while the band played throughout the stadium and the crowd cheered.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @joshuadhoffman
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @kelseynicphoto
