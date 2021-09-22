Assault with deadly weapon reported at Northwestern’s Chicago Campus

University Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the Erie Garage on Northwestern’s Chicago Campus Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

An individual reported that they were walking to their parked car in the garage at roughly 4 a.m. when they noticed a person in its passenger seat, and a black four-door sedan parked beside the car with two people in it. All three individuals were wearing masks, the individual reported.

The person in the passenger seat of the car got out and pointed a handgun at the vehicle’s owner, who then fled the area. The individual was not physically injured.

Chicago Police Department was notified in addition to UP, according to the release. Camera footage is currently under review.

