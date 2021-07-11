Evanston residents attend Fourth of July celebration virtually

A man and a child are onlookers at the 2018 Evanston Fourth of July parade, which was made virtual for the second year in a row this year.

The Evanston Fourth of July Association’s virtual activities allowed members of the community to celebrate Independence Day from the comfort of their own homes this year.

This year’s virtual ceremonial video included the parade and a behind-the-scenes look into preparing for the celebration, according to Kathleen Schmidt, the secretary of the Evanston Fourth of July Association’s board of trustees.

Schmidt said the board has received emails from Evanston residents thanking them for making the festivities virtual rather than cancelling the event altogether.

“We have gotten emails from people saying you know we understand why you didn’t do it this year, thank you for giving us a virtual parade,” Schmidt said.

According to Schmidt, the Association is volunteer- and donation-based, so volunteer help from the community is essential to upholding the celebration.

Jamie Black, the Evanston Fourth of July Association’s Celebration Manager, said the Association decided to cancel the in-person festivities in March due to the information the Association had on COVID-19 case numbers then.

Black said the decision was made at that point because of deadlines for firework permits.

The festivities were moved to a virtual platform due to the lack of volunteers and parade performers harboring COVID-19 safety concerns, Schmidt said. She said out-of-state parade marchers and performers weren’t booking for the celebration because they “couldn’t get into Illinois via (COVID-19) travel restrictions.”

The Evanston Fourth of July Association made a statement on their website furthering their commitment to continuing the yearly celebratory tradition.

“We are committed to presenting safe, creative, community-building offerings with a virtual celebration,” the Association’s website said. “Looking ahead, the association sees 2022 as a bigger and better celebration as it will be our Centennial Plus Celebration.”

Black said the Association has put on Fourth of July events every year since 1922. He said turnout for events, such as the children-centered egg toss and the fun run, has always been high.

In a normal year, he said the parade usually brings thousands of people to the streets.

“We felt like (this year) we wanted to give them something,” Black said. “This was an opportunity for you to be able to still gather with your family and watch the parade; you just get to do it from the privacy of your own backyard.”

Despite the in-person celebration’s cancellation, Evanston community members still participated in the online festivities. Schmidt said at least 40 entries for the photo contest, with gift card prizes for the winners, were submitted.

The Association’s Fourth of July celebration is dedicated to creating a family-friendly atmosphere, Black said. Schmidt encourages community members to volunteer for the organization in the future, so it can continue to put on independence day festivities.

“Please volunteer for the parade,” Schmidt said. “Help support your community.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @iris41416999

