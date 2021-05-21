KAYTRANADA named final artist in Dillo Day 2021 lineup by Mayfest Productions

On Friday, Mayfest Productions announced KAYTRANADA as the final performer for Dillo Day 2021.

The Haitian-Canadian producer kickstarted his career on SoundCloud, producing remixes of his favorite songs from his bedroom in 2010. Since then, he’s risen to the top of the music charts and collaborated with prominent artists including Chance the Rapper, Kali Uchis and Anderson .Paak.

The artist joins musicians Omar Apollo, Beabadoobee and Playboi Carti in the 2021 Dillo Day lineup, set to perform tomorrow.

In 2016, his debut album “99.9%” earned praise, celebrated for its distinct sound and experimentation with contrasting styles from rap to R&B. His 2019 sophomore album “BUBBA” won Best Electronic Dance Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Despite this widespread acclaim, KAYTRANADA has been described as a very private, shy and soft-spoken individual who only collaborates with those who understand his distinctive style.

He signed a record deal with XL Recordings in 2014, which also represents artists like Vampire Weekend, Tyler, the Creator and King Krule. KAYTRANADA has toured more than 50 cities in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia and opened for Madonna during her Rebel Heart Tour in 2015.

KAYTRANADA’s ability to overcome the challenges associated with being a Black, gay artist in the music industry attests to his musical achievements, the release said.

“No artist quite parallels KAYTRANADA’s ability to seamlessly blend funk, soul, and R&B

over electronic dance beats to create a wholly unique sound,” the Mayfest release said. “We found him to be the perfect addition not only for his distinct style, but also for what comes with it: in the lonely lull of quarantine, KAYTRANADA’s solo personality provides fitting comfort to the lineup while still breaking barriers and taking risks.”

