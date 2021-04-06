Community organizer Stephanie Mendoza receives 70.82 percent of vote, becoming Evanston’s next city clerk

Candidate Stephanie Mendoza is projected to be Evanston’s next city clerk, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Candidate Stephanie Mendoza is projected to be Evanston’s next city clerk and the first Latinx resident to sit on the dais, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Mendoza received 70.82 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count, with all precincts reporting. Her opponent, primary election write-in candidate and retired federal agent Cynthia Beebe (Weinberg ‘81, Medill ‘83), trailed with 29.19 percent of the vote. Mail-in votes will be counted in the coming days, as they can be included in the final tally if postmarked by April 6.

“I’m extremely humbled and happy,” Mendoza told The Daily Tuesday evening. “I am really proud of the fact that they decided to place the first Latinx candidate to be sitting on the dais in Evanston, which will open the doors to a lot of people.”

During her campaign run, Mendoza was endorsed by Mayor-elect Daniel Biss, the Democratic Party of Evanston, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston), state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Evanston Fight for Black Lives, among others.

Emphasizing accessibility, transparency and integrity, Mendoza prioritized expanding outreach efforts supporting marginalized communities and raising public awareness surrounding Illinois’ Open Meetings Act.

The current director of community outreach for Evanston Latinos, Mendoza has also served as policy council president for the Childcare Network of Evanston, and as board president of the Reba Early Learning Center. She has also worked as a Spanish interpreter for Evanston/Skokie School District 65.

Beebe congratulated Mendoza on her victory Tuesday night in a statement to The Daily.

“I wish her the best,” she said. “I want to thank the Evanston voters, those who did vote for me but I also appreciate everyone being interested in the race and coming out.”

Beebe, a longtime Evanston resident, was one of the first female agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. She was endorsed by former Evanston mayor and 7th Ward alderman Elizabeth Tisdahl, former District 65 school board president Candance Chow and former City Clerks Rodney Greene and Mary Morris.

Beebe’s campaign platform prioritized providing voter education in schools and community centers, ensuring Evanston business records are well-managed and raising awareness on how to effectively write Freedom of Information Act requests.

Both Beebe and Mendoza emphasized a need for greater transparency — especially as it pertains to Freedom of Information Act requests — at a February Evanston Live TV forum. Mendoza criticized Deputy City Clerk Eduardo Gomez, saying the clerk’s office failed to fulfill one of her FOIA requests to the city.

Mendoza said she is grateful to her team and everyone who helped her during the campaign, including those who participated in phone banking and canvassing.

Looking into the future, Mendoza said she is excited to bring in new voices to city government. “I’m really looking forward to more community involvement and honest conversations.”

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

