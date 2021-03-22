All D65 students invited to learn in-person next fall

The Evanston/Skokie District 65 Education Center, at 1500 McDaniel Avenue. Superintendent Devon Horton announced Tuesday all students will be invited to return to D65 classrooms this fall.

All students will be invited to return to Evanston/Skokie School District 65 classrooms for full days of in-person instruction this fall, D65 Superintendent Devon Horton announced last Tuesday.

After spring break, Horton expects more students to attend in-person classes with contingencies on building capacities, the statement said. The announcement comes after state guidelines around social distancing during in-person learning were updated March 9.

Students and fully vaccinated staff members can now work within 3 to 6 feet of each other, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education. “Maintaining 6 feet remains the safest distance, but schools can operate at no less than 3 feet in order to provide in-person learning,” the IDPH and ISBE guidelines said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current guidelines recommend that schools arrange students “6 feet apart when feasible.”

The D65 statement said the school district’s current approach to hybrid learning has resulted in “no spread in any of our schools.”

Next fall, students will be expected to continue wearing masks to school. Additionally, the district will offer a fully remote learning option for any students who choose not to return to the classroom.

“Our goal has always been to return all of our students and staff but only when it’s safe to do so,” Horton said in the statement. “I can confidently say we are well on our way.”

