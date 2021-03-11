A day in the life for two students at Northwestern University in Qatar

Founded in 2008, Northwestern University in Qatar serves as Northwestern’s first satellite campus overseas. Follow journalism sophomore Nesta Mwanansaluka and communication junior Nur Munawarah Binte Mohamed Hussain as they go about their days at Northwestern in Qatar. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected] and [email protected]

Twitter: @_nataliewu_ and @moomthahinah

RELATED STORIES:

— NU-Q moves to online classes following Qatari goverment’s closure of schools, universities

— Northwestern Qatar Dean Everette Dennis reflects on the campus’ first decade

— Northwestern renews contract for Qatar campus through 2027-28 academic year

Comments