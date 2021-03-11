The Monthly: March Edition

In this edition of The Monthly: Lindz Amer (Communication ’14) creates children’s media that centers queer narratives.

Further reads: The Monthly Editor explains this issue’s theme, the future. Arts and Entertainment Editor Rebecca Aizin talks to Northwestern instructor and Riva Lehrer about her recent book and success as an artist who focuses on the socially challenged body. Reporter Rayna Song spotlights alumna Evelyn Molina Pérez and her nature-inspired, handmade jewelry business. Comics writer and alum Michael Moreci discusses his original work and industry lessons with Managing Editor Austin Benavides. NU alum and researcher Verónica Dávila Ellis talks with Reporter Maria Ximena Aragon about Latinx music and representation in academic spaces. In our Liner Notes column, In Focus Editor Wilson Chapman reviews Drake’s latest EP, “Scary Hours 2.” For Reel Thoughts, Assistant Sports Editor John Riker explains how Marvel’s “WandaVision” is breaking new ground. And The Monthly staff shares our recommendations for arts and entertainment from around the world.

