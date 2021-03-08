Football: Two-time All-MAC Bowling Green running back Andrew Clair to join Northwestern in 2021 as graduate transfer

Andrew Clair runs the football for Bowling Green against Toledo in 2018. Clair rushed for 702 yards in 2018 to garner All-MAC honors for the second straight year.

Northwestern added valuable depth to its running back room Monday, receiving a commitment from graduate transfer running back Andrew Clair, formerly of Bowling Green.

“2021 will be full of accomplishments and new beginnings,” Clair said in announcing his decision via Twitter early Monday afternoon. “See you in Evanston in the fall.”

Clair leaves the Falcons after a successful four-year career in which he rushed for 1,937 yards and 13 touchdowns in 30 games. He accomplished these feats despite BGSU going 8-33 in his four years with the program, a litany of injuries, and an unthinkable personal tragedy in the loss of his 25-year-old sister, Tanisha Watson, to COVID-19 in the fall of 2020.

As a freshman in 2017, Clair had a solid season that peaked with four consecutive 100-yard games in October against Miami-Ohio, Ohio, Northern Illinois and Kent State. He finished the year second in the conference with an average of 6.8 yards per carry, and was named third-team All-MAC for his efforts.

Against Oregon in the Falcons’ 2018 opener, Clair ran for 113 yards in a 58-24 loss, setting the tone for a decent start to the season that was hampered by injuries — first to his leg against Georgia Tech, and then to his ankle against Western Michigan. Clair still finished the campaign with 702 yards and was once again named third-team All-MAC.

Clair played just four games in both 2019, when he was limited by a foot injury, and 2020, when he split carries with several other running backs.

The Wildcats will benefit from Clair’s presence, as NU’s second, third and fourth-leading rushers from 2020 are gone. Running back Drake Anderson transferred to Arizona, quarterback Peyton Ramsey entered the 2021 NFL Draft, and running back Isaiah Bowser transferred to Miami (Ohio). Sophomore Cam Porter, the Cats’ leading rusher last season, will return.

