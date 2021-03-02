Fencing: Northwestern sweeps Wayne State for second time this season

A Northwestern fencer faces off against Notre Dame. The Wildcats will rematch the Irish next weekend.

Northwestern continued its roll through its season, dominating familiar foe Wayne State over the weekend at the Wayne State Invitational.

The Wildcats (10-6) defeated the Warriors (0-17) in both matches, 25-2. The foil and epee squads both dropped one bout in each match; Wayne State has no sabre squad, so they forfeited 9-0 in sabre in both matches.

NU was led by junior epee Julia Falinska and junior foil Dhruthi Reddy, both of whom were undefeated over the weekend.

The Cats also swept the Warriors earlier this season, dropping only one bout in NU’s first matches at home. The Cats are now 103-5 overall in bouts against Wayne State this year.

After NU’s first sweep of Wayne State, coach Zach Moss stressed the importance of taking every opponent seriously despite past success.

“They have athletes who are good competitors,” he said. “One thing I emphasize is remembering the intensity you need for competition.”

Next weekend, NU will travel to South Bend for the Notre Dame Invitational, where the Cats will get a chance at retribution against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame swept NU last week in Evanston.

If the Cats perform well in South Bend, they will clinch a winning record in the shortened season. NU has finished above .500 every year this century.

