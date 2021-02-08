Women’s Tennis: No. 13 Northwestern rebounds from loss to No. 3 Texas to down No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Ohio State at ITA Indoors

Daily file photo by Alison Albelda

Julie Byrne hits the ball. The graduate student’s 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 singles win against Ohio State helped key Northwestern’s comeback win.

Patrick Andres, Assistant Sports Editor
February 8, 2021

Women’s Tennis

Northwestern’s women’s tennis squad continued its hot start to the 2021 season, shrugging off a Friday loss to No. 3 Texas to defeat No. 10 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Ohio State over the weekend.

At the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I National Team Indoor Championships, the No. 13 Wildcats moved to 4-1 on the young season, their best start since the 2017 campaign. That 2017 team began its season with four straight wins over unranked opponents; each of the 2021 Cats’ wins have come over ranked foes.

The Longhorns provided a sour welcome to the ITA Indoor, handing NU a 4-1 loss to start its weekend. Texas tallied 6-3 and 6-4 wins to secure the doubles point, and the Longhorns’ powerful lineup rolled off three singles wins in straight sets to finish off the Cats. Junior Clarissa Hand scored a significant individual upset for NU, knocking off Texas’s Anna Turati— the No. 5 singles player in the ITA’s rankings — 6-2, 6-2.

The Cats regrouped on Saturday and shut out the tournament’s hosts, knocking off the Cowgirls 4-0 to get back in the win column. Sophomores Christina Hand and Briana Crowley gave NU the doubles point with a narrow 7-5 victory, and the Cats gained two more points due to forfeits from a shorthanded Oklahoma State team. Senior Caroline Pozo’s authoritative 6-0, 6-0 defeat of the Cowgirls’ Lora Boggs clinched the win.

In contrast to Saturday’s triumph, NU’s 4-3 win over the Buckeyes on Sunday was a tight, back-and-forth affair. The Cats picked up the doubles point behind a 7-5 win from Christina Hand and Crowley, but Ohio State responded by reeling off a trio of singles wins to take a 3-1 lead. Graduate student Julie Byrne and Crowley then both came back from a set down to force a 3-3 tie, and Pozo prevailed in a tiebreaker over the Buckeyes’ Lucia Marzal 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to close the Cats’ stay in the Sooner State on a positive note.

