Northwestern announces plans for Spring Break, Spring Quarter

The Weber Arch. In a Thursday email, the University announced its third period of Wildcat Wellness will happen in the spring.

Northwestern announced plans for Spring Break and Spring Quarter, including a Spring Wildcat Wellness quarantine period.

In a Thursday email from Provost Kathleen Hagerty and Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier, Northwestern announced that students living on campus could continue to live on campus throughout Spring Break with no additional charges, including full dining hall services. Regular COVID-19 testing will be available for those staying on campus.

The email added that the University expects course formats to be “very similar” to Winter Quarter, but would share more details in coming weeks.

For Spring Quarter, Northwestern announced a Wildcat Wellness period from March 29 – April 5, during which all classes will be remote and students must be tested for COVID-19 twice. Students planning to be on campus for Spring must arrive by March 30 and be tested on arrival. In-person classes and meetings will resume on April 6.

According to the email, students have reported violations of the University’s COVID-19 guidelines that range from “individuals not wearing masks, to hosting parties on and off campus.” The email asked students to be as specific as possible when reporting such violations, adding that swift action has been taken in cases where detailed information was available.

