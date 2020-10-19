Blotter: Car theft, burglary

A 51-year-old Evanston resident’s truck was reported stolen on Sunday.

The man parked the vehicle, a 2005 GMC, on his driveway in the 2400 block of Church Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday. His 24-year-old son, an Evanston resident, reported it missing to Evanston Police Department at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

EPD has no suspects in this case.

Car Burglary

An I-PASS and loose change were stolen from an Evanston resident’s car on Sunday.

The owner of the car, a 43-year-old man, parked his 2014 Subaru near the back of his home in the 1100 block of Wesley Avenue with the doors unlocked. He noticed that the I-PASS and loose change were missing around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Henry said.

EPD has no suspects in this case.

Email: [email protected]

Comments