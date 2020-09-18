The Daily Northwestern Explains: How to conduct an at-home mask test
September 18, 2020
Wearing a face mask is a simple and effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but not all masks provide equal protection. Here is a simple flame test to evaluate the effectiveness of a variety of masks.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @oliviayarvis
Related Stories:
— How to Sew a Protective Face Mask
— Residents talk Evanston face mask mandate
— In addition to necessary tools for protection, face masks have become fashion accessories