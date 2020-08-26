Blotter: Battery arrest, tools stolen

A 26-year-old man was charged with battery Monday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., Evanston Police Department received reports of a vehicle crashing into three parked cars, with the driver fleeing on foot, EPD Communications Coordinator Perry Polinski said. After a witness provided a description of the man, EPD located the person and took him into custody.

During the arrest, Polinski said the man, who was intoxicated, reportedly shoved an arresting officer, resulting in the battery charge. The man was also charged with a DUI and multiple traffic citations, and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 14.

Tools stolen

A man reportedly took multiple landscaping tools from a trailer Tuesday.

The man removed a chainsaw and trimmer from the landscaping trailer around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Polinski said. He said a landscaper watched the man take the items and confronted him. When confronted, the man reportedly lifted his shirt, displaying what appeared to be the handle of a handgun.

Polinski said the man subsequently got into a white sedan with tinted windows and no plates and fled the area. EPD does not have any suspects at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Comments