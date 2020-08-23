Blotter: Unlawful use of weapon, disorderly conduct

Evanston police charged an 27-year-old Evanston man in connection with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Thursday at 6:20 p.m.

The Evanston man reportedly drove into a bush at 1300 Church St. Police responded to a 911 call about the accident and determined the driver had been under the influence, Evanston Police Department Communications Coordinator Perry Polinski said.

Officers reportedly found ammunition and a loaded handgun inside the man’s vehicle. He did not have a Firearm Owners Identification card.

There were no injuries, Polinski said.

Police also charged the Evanston man in connection with driving under the influence and two traffic violations: failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage.

A court date for the Evanston man is unavailable at this time.

Disorderly conduct

Evanston police arrested a 40-year-old Evanston man in connection with disorderly conduct Tuesday around 3:20 p.m.

The Evanston man approached and attempted to start a conversation with a female minor who was biking on the 1800 block of Maple Avenue, Polinski said. The man also reportedly asked the minor to accompany him inside a nearby store.

The girl called her father, who reported the incident to police, Polinski said.

EPD then put out a radio broadcast with the suspect’s description, and he was located at 2025 Ashland Ave.

The Evanston man’s court date is unavailable at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @hannah_feuer

Comments