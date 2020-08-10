Blotter: Three men charged in connection with Hartrey Avenue shooting

Three men, one from Evanston and two from Sauk Village, have been charged with first-degree murder, a Monday news release said.

Evanston Police Department responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. on July 26 regarding a person who was shot in the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue, the news release said. Upon arrival, EPD found a 29-year-old Evanston man on the sidewalk, “who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

EPD then began first aid on the victim until Evanston Fire Department Paramedics arrived, who then treated the man with live-saving measures, according to the news release. The Evanston man was then transported to NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses from the scene “observed two male subjects wearing masks exit a vehicle, shoot the victim and flee the scene,” the news release said.

Evanston Police detectives, members of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office investigated the crime with the aid of witness interviews, review of video surveillance and forensic analysis of evidence, according to the news release. The investigation revealed that the three men allegedly took part in the shooting.

The three men are currently held in the Cook County Department of Corrections with no bond, the news release added. Their next court date is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gracewu_10

