Blotter: Theft at the Civic Center

A security guard at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center reported a radio taken from the mailroom Wednesday.

The incident occurred between 6:50 a.m. and 5:30 p.m, according to the Evanston Police Department.

The radio was valued at over $500. No one witnessed the theft, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

There are no suspects at this time.

Motorcycle theft

A Niles man reported his parked motorcycle stolen Wednesday. The motorcycle was taken between midnight and 7:30 a.m. at 708 Custer Ave, according to EPD.

The Niles man said he has the keys to his motorcycle, a 2007 Honda Fireblade. The motorcycle was likely hotwired, Henry said.

There are no suspects at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @hannah_feuer

Comments