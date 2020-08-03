Diary of a Song: Audax the Damsel on her song “Beads”
August 3, 2020
Audax the Damsel is the stage name for bilingual rapper and Weinberg sophomore Sofía Stutz. Check out the story behind her new song “Beads”— a love letter to her family, femininity and Latino identity.
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Twitter: @oliviayarvis, @jacobnfulton1
