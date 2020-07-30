Blotter: Vehicle damage

A man punched an Evanston woman’s car that was parked in her driveway Wednesday evening, leaving a dent in the rear hatch.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 7 p.m at 1820 Foster St., Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

Two men were lying in the 42-year-old woman’s lawn when she went outside to check if they were OK, Henry said. The men then became “agitated and aggressive,” and the woman told them to get off her property.

One of them reportedly punched her car, a 2014 GMC Acadia. The two parties worked out the dispute themselves, and the man has agreed to pay for the damage, Henry said.

Keyed car

A 20-year-old Evanston woman’s car was keyed at 1024 Austin St., according to the Evanston Police Department. The incident occurred between Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Prior to the incident, the Evanston woman said she had a verbal argument with who she believes is a suspect. The next day, she noticed scratches on the driver’s side of her 2005 Nissan Murano, according to EPD.

If the Evanston woman is interested in pursuing complaints, the detective will be assigned to the case, Henry said.

“Sometimes someone can think they know who did it, but that’s still kind of circumstantial,” Henry said. “So you’ve got to have video, or someone sees someone who did something, to actually charge someone.”

