Blotter: Alleged assault at Hilton Orrington Hotel, attempted break-in of apartment mailboxes

Two Evanston men were charged with assault Tuesday evening.

The two Evanston men were in the lobby of the Hilton Orrington/Evanston, located at 1710 Orrington Ave., Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. At approximately 6:17 p.m., an argument reportedly broke out between the two men and a third Evanston man.

One of the two men allegedly took his cane and started raising it over his head, “like he was going to strike” the third man, Henry said. The second man reportedly pulled out a pocket knife and walked toward the victim, according to Henry.

The third man said he wanted to file a complaint for assault, according to Henry.

Attempted break-in of apartment mailboxes

The mailboxes of an apartment complex were reported to have been damaged sometime Monday or Tuesday.

A 60-year-old male resident of the apartment complex, located at 1415 Howard St., reported to Evanston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon that the mailboxes in the exterior foyer of the building’s entrance were damaged, according to Henry.

The six mailboxes are reported to have been damaged sometime between Monday at 3 p.m. and Thursday at 3:45 p.m. The damage appears as though someone bent the mailboxes with a pry tool in hopes of gaining access to the mail, Henry said.

There have been no mail reported as stolen as of Wednesday evening, Henry said.

