Blotter: Hit-and-run at Noyes and Orrington intersection

A 61-year-old Evanston man was hit by a vehicle Monday, police say.

A 67-year-old Evanston male witness told the Evanston Police Department when he exited his home, located near the intersection of Noyes Street and Orrington Avenue, he heard a loud argument coming from the intersection, Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. The man then said he saw a woman arguing with the 61-year-old man.

The witness said the argument escalated, and he then called 911, according to Glew. The witness reportedly saw the woman enter a dark grey four-door sedan and hit the 61-year-old man with the car. “The observation of the witness would lead him to believe that she intentionally hit the (man),” Glew said.

When police officers responded to the scene, officers say they saw the 61-year-old man lying on the ground with a small amount of blood coming from his head, Glew said. While receiving medical attention on-site, the man said he could not remember details of the event and was unable to answer questions relevant to the event, Glew said.

The 61-year-old man said he did not want to report the incident, Glew said. There are no additional details at the time regarding where the woman went after the hit-and-run.

