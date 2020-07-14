Blotter: Graffitied minivan, attempted retail theft

A 57-year-old Chicago man reported Monday morning that his work van had been criminally damaged.

The man parked the 2008 white Ford at 2201 Oakton St., in the parking lot near Steak ’n Shake and Home Depot, sometime on Friday, according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry.

When the man returned to the car at 8 a.m. Monday, he found that there was silver spray paint on the side doors, Henry said. The graffiti appeared to be letters roughly three by five feet, and it is unclear what the spray paint said or depicted.

Attempted retail theft

A Mount Greenwood man was charged with retail theft Monday evening.

An employee of Walgreens, located at 635 Chicago Ave., reportedly noticed the man walking around the store, placing boxes of Refresh eye drops into a white bag shortly before 5 p.m., according to Henry. The employee proceeded to follow the man around the store, Henry said.

The man attempted to leave the store via the revolving doors, but the employee stopped him, brought him to the store’s security office and called the police, Henry said.

The man had a total of 18 boxes of eye drops in his bag valued at approximately $316.52, Henry said. The store indicated it wanted to file a complaint for retail theft, and officers took the Mount Greenwood man into custody, Henry said.

The merchandise has been since taken back to the store. The court date has been set for August 23.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gracewu_10

Comments