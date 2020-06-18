Blotter: Man with gun, brick thrown at vehicle

A teenage male in a white Nissan allegedly pointed a handgun at an individual in another car at Main Street and Dodge Avenue on Thursday at 12:36 a.m. No shots were fired.

The person who reported the incident was uncooperative with police, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

“We don’t even know if it’s a legit call,” Henry said. “It’s just something we responded to, but based on the uncooperativeness of the caller, there’s really not a lot we can do with it.”

There are no suspects at this time.

Chicago woman throws brick at vehicle

Police charged a 24-year-old Chicago woman today in connection with criminal destruction of property. Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, police said she threw a brick at a Skokie woman’s car on Howard Street, damaging the front passenger door.

The night began with a “disturbance” between the two parties in Chicago, Henry said. The disturbance then spilled over onto Howard Street in Evanston.

The Chicago woman is set to appear in court on July 16.

