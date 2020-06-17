The Daily’s 2020 Graduation Issue

As the Class of 2020 prepares to move on from their time at Northwestern, our staff’s seniors reflected on their time on campus in this year’s Graduation Issue. We’ve compiled some of the most memorable moments the class has lived through in Evanston and at NU — along with a recap of the ups and downs in Northwestern athletics that marked seniors’ years as Wildcats.

Go through our Graduation Issue — either on our interactive page on a desktop or on our website on other devices — or by reading our digital paper to relieve some of the experiences of the class shared and read our seniors final columns on their time at The Daily.

