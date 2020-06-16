Blotter: Graffiti, bicycle theft

Evanston police found graffiti at a CTA bus stop, located at 3200 Central St., Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. The spray-painted graffiti consisted of two phallic symbols.

Either the city of Evanston or the CTA will clean up the graffiti, Henry said. The Evanston Police Department has no suspects at this time.

Bicycle theft

A locked bike was reported stolen from a rack at 1600 Sherman Ave. The incident occurred Saturday between 2:05 and 2:45 p.m.

The bike was valued at $420. EPD has no suspects at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @hannah_feuer

Comments