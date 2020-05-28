Blotter: Apartment burglary, aggressive battery

A Northwestern student reported that her apartment on Pratt Court was broken into and a Nintendo Wii was stolen, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

She reported the burglary could have occurred between May 13 and Wednesday.

The burglar is suspected to have entered the apartment through an unlocked ground-floor window. The game console was valued at $170.

The student reported other items might have been stolen but was unsure because her housemates are not currently living in the apartment.

Aggressive battery

A patient at AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston spat on a nurse while she was tending to him on Wednesday. Henry said the man was not being treated for coronavirus.

The hospital reported the event to the Evanston Police Department but said they do not wish to press charges.

