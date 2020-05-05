A&O announces virtual speaker event on May 7 with Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness, right, with the other four Queer Eye cast members onstage during the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Van Ness will be speaking at a virtual Q&A on May 7 as part of A&O’s Spring Speaker Series.

Jonathan Van Ness, star of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning reboot series “Queer Eye,” will participate in a Q&A over Zoom on May 7, A&O Productions announced Tuesday.

This event, which begins at 8 p.m. CST, will be put on in collaboration with Rainbow Alliance, UNITY and Stitch, the press release said.

The group, which last quarter brought Saturday Night Live cast members Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman to campus, said the Q&A is the first of multiple speaker events to be held this quarter.

While the multi-talented Van Ness is known for his role on “Queer Eye,” where he is the show’s grooming expert and self-care advocate, he’s been working on some personal projects as well. He is the host of a podcast, “Getting Curious,” which made Time Magazine’s list of the Top Podcasts of 2018 and recently won the iHeart Radio Award for Best LGBTQ Podcast in 2019. He is also currently on his first worldwide comedy tour, “Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing.”

