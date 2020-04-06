Letter from the editor: The Daily and the pandemic

I logged onto my Zoom class for the first time today. My professor was calm and pretty much everything ran smoothly, but there was an underlying sense of worry that has loomed over us all for the past few weeks — how is this all going to work?

We are living in very uncertain times. The Northwestern community is facing a pandemic together, some contending with steeper obstacles than others — lack of access to technology, funding, support and transportation among them — coupled with the stressors of attending or working at a university like ours. Evanston residents are working from home while educating young children or caring for loved ones.

Even the role of The Daily, one of Northwestern’s longest-standing institutions, has been shifting frequently. Many of our staffers and I lost huge chunks of our Spring Break, reporting over 90 stories related to the novel coronavirus in the past few weeks. We’ve talked to worried community members, hardworking city officials, students in transit, University administrators and staff. I’m proud to lead the paper and such a dedicated staff through these tumultuous times, but I’ll admit it: remote working and managing a staff of more than 80 people isn’t easy.

I had many plans for my first quarter as editor in chief, some of which are not possible at the moment. But my goals remain the same.

For example, we were going to hold a campus town hall to listen to readers’ concerns, questions and ideas — a meeting that can still happen online with some creativity. I hoped to continue to build community trust and sources, deepening our city reach. While more difficult virtually, I have been so impressed by our expanding Evanston coverage that I am confident that the city’s only daily newspaper will keep delivering the essential city news residents need to know.

More than anything, I want to reiterate that The Daily is here to stay. We realize that as an institution, we are far from perfect, and there are many things our staff is working hard to change. But we have been proud to break news and find nuance in things as complicated and widespread as COVID-19, and will continue to do so for the rest of the quarter. Above all, we are dedicated to reporting accurately, fairly and clearly. (We’d also love to have you on staff: If you’re interested in reporting for us, email joinus@dailynorthwestern.com!)

My role as a black and Latina woman leading The Daily has not been lost in the madness of coronavirus, either. Representation isn’t everything, and I will make mistakes along the way, but I’m proud to be one of the few women of color to head the staff in more than a century. I have heard a lot of the concerns about Daily coverage in my time here, and shared many of them myself, which is why I’ve fought to educate myself and others about the importance of inclusivity and empathy in journalism.

I thank everyone who has kept the paper accountable, and I encourage that same engagement now, too. Please feel free to email me with any questions or concerns you have about our coverage, and I promise to listen.

Marissa Martinez

Email: mmartinez@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @mar1ssamart1nez

