D65 to close all buildings, implements online learning through April 12

The Evanston/Skokie District 65 Education Center, at 1500 McDaniel Avenue. District 65 will close all schools and switch to online learning until April 12.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will close all schools and conduct online learning until April 12, according to a Thursday news release.

All of the district’s schools and centers will close Monday and begin online learning in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus. Buildings that serve as election sites will still open Tuesday, but all other activities and events are canceled until further notice, according to the release.

“We recognize that these are extraordinary circumstances and the hardship of closing schools that will be felt by many families,” Interim Superintendents Heidi Wennstrom and Phil Ehrhardt said in the release. “We are working to collaborate with city officials and social service providers to seek solutions to provide food, support, and care for students and families.”

Schools and learning centers were open Friday as there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, the release said, and the extra time allowed for teachers to finalize online education plans and families to find childcare.

The district also plans to distribute “e-learning packets” to students with limited or no access to technology, and will allow some Chromebooks for students to check out. The interim superintendents said in the release that the district will send regular updates to families throughout this time.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision yet it is being made with the health, safety and well-being of our students, staff, families and our most vulnerable residents,” Wennstrom and Ehrhardt said. “We recognize that this will present many challenges in the coming weeks and we must work collaboratively to support one another.”

