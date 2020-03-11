Coronavirus updates: The Daily’s ongoing coverage
March 11, 2020
We’ve complied a comprehensive page with regularly updated information on how Northwestern and Evanston are responding to the international outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
If you have information to share about other developments or cancelations at Northwestern or throughout Evanston related to COVID-19, please reach out to us at campus@dailynorthwestern.com or through our Facebook, Twitter or our anonymous tip form.