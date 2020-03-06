Evanston small business owners compete with internet, national stores

Learn how Evanston small business owners Diana Hamann of The Wine Goddess and Becky Sebert of Becky & Me Toys are feeling the crunch of the internet and big-box stores, and read the In Focus investigation by Sophia Scanlan. Closed captions available.

Email: harrisontremarello2022@u.northwestern.edu

Email: sophiascanlan2022@u.northwestern.edu

