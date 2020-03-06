Evanston small business owners compete with internet, national stores

Harrison Tremarello and Sophia Scanlan
March 6, 2020

Learn how Evanston small business owners Diana Hamann of The Wine Goddess and Becky Sebert of Becky & Me Toys are feeling the crunch of the internet and big-box stores, and read the In Focus investigation by Sophia Scanlan. Closed captions available.

