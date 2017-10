Video: Following double mastectomy, Medill alumna celebrates body through burlesque





Having had a notable risk for breast cancer, Medill ’16 alumna Alaura Hernandez opted to undergo a double mastectomy surgery after graduation. Now, through burlesque, she’s found a way to embrace and even celebrate her scars.

Video by Hangda Zhang

