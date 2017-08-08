Blotter: Evanston man arrested in connection with 2 felonies

Close Daily file photo by Daniel Tian Daily file photo by Daniel Tian





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

An Evanston man was arrested Sunday night in connection with two felonies in downtown Evanston, according to a news release.

An officer saw two men punching and kicking another person who was on the ground, the release said. When they saw the officer, the two men fled. The man on the ground told the officer that the two men had taken his phone, according to the release.

The officer located one of the suspects hiding in bushes on the 1500 block of Oak Avenue, and he was arrested. The second suspect was not located during the initial search, the release said.

The 22-year-old man was charged with robbery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after two pills of alprazolam were found on him, both of which are felonies.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sophiemmann

Comments