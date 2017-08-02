Blotter: Chicago man arrested in connection with battery after fight at Jewel-Osco

A Chicago man was arrested Monday night in connection with battery and retail theft following an incident at the Jewel-Osco grocery story on Chicago Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said.

The manager of the store in the 1100 block told officers he noticed the 41-year-old man attempting to steal eight cans of baby formula, worth almost $150 in total, Dugan said.

When the manager confronted the man, the man pushed him twice in the chest. The manager was knocked into a door and fell to the ground, Dugan said. Other Jewel-Osco employees held the man until police arrived and arrested him.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of retail theft, all felonies.

Evanston man arrested in connection with marijuana possession

An Evanston man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection with marijuana possession after officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle, Dugan said.

The vehicle, located in the 1800 block of Cleveland Street in south Evanston, smelled foul when officers approached, Dugan said. They searched the arrestee and found 4.2 grams of marijuana, then searched the car and found an additional 20 grams divided into 15 different bags.

The 20-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Four cars stolen in recent days

Four vehicles were stolen from various locations around Evanston between Monday and Wednesday, according to police reports.

A 2013 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the 1200 block of Mulford Street around midday Monday, and a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen from the 1800 block of Maple Avenue in downtown Evanston on Tuesday morning, according to the reports. Neither have yet been recovered, although police have identified a suspect in connection with one of the cases, Dugan said.

Additionally, a 2003 Acura was stolen from a car wash on the 1200 block of Dodge Avenue on Tuesday afternoon and a 2003 Toyota was stolen from the 1300 block of Cleveland Street early Wednesday morning, but both have since been recovered.

Dugan said he does not believe the vehicle thefts are related.

