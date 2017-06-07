Provost Dan Linzer to head private scientific research corporation

Provost Dan Linzer speaks at Sargent Hall in March 2016. On Monday, the University announced Linzer will lead the Research Corporation for Science Advancement after leaving Northwestern this summer.





Provost Dan Linzer will head the Research Corporation for Science Advancement after leaving Northwestern this summer, the University announced in a news release Monday.

Linzer, who has served as provost since 2007, will serve as RCSA’s president beginning in October, according to the release.

The RCSA is a private foundation that funds scientific research. It also supports university faculty research and advocates for scientific education.

“I’m very pleased to be able to continue the important work of supporting scientific research,” Linzer said in the release. “Northwestern has made critical investments in our science faculty and facilities, and RCSA shares in our belief that investments such as those can bring about big results.”

Before Linzer was provost, he served as dean of Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences for five years. He also taught molecular biosciences at NU.

University President Morton Schapiro said in the release that Linzer has been a “terrific partner.”

“I have relied for years on his thoughtful guidance and counsel,” Schapiro said in the release. “He undoubtedly will have a significant impact as the leader of the RCSA, just as he has on Northwestern.”

