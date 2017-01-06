Teenage girl flees attempted abduction in south Evanston





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Evanston police are investigating an attempted abduction of a teenage girl that occurred Thursday night in south Evanston.

At about 9:45 p.m., police said a 16-year-old female Chicago resident was walking home in the 1500 block of Howard Street when she was approached by a man. The man tried to cover her face with a rag or towel, but the victim managed to flee uninjured, according to a news release.

Police said the man — who was described as white, likely in his 50s, short and weighing about 130 pounds — was last spotted walking northbound through a parking lot in the 1300 block of Howard Street, police said. He described was as wearing a brown hat and brown vest at the time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @davidpkfishman

Comments