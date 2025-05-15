Subscribe
Northwestern receives $25 million donation to kickstart new mental health research institute

Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
The new adolescent mental health institute builds on NU’s legacy as one of the first U.S. institutions to offer psychology courses in the 19th century.
Alexia Sextou, Reporter
May 15, 2025

Northwestern will establish a new research institute focused on adolescent mental health, fueled by a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor, the University announced in a news release Thursday.

The Institute for Adolescent Mental Health and Well-Being will unite researchers across disciplines — from psychology and neurobiology to education and communication — to study the mental health challenges of young adults. Housed within the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences’ psychology department, the institute will aim to translate its findings into new wellness programs at NU and beyond.

The launch comes as rates of mental health struggles among young people nationwide continue to rise. A 2023 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found 40% of American high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

The initiative seeks to bring together researchers from across the University to advance the study of mental and emotional health during a critical stage of brain development for humans, according to the release.

“This transformative gift will enable us to further both of these vital pursuits, driving new discoveries that support the needs of our students and young people globally,” University President Michael Schill said in the release.

The institute will also partner with NU’s Division of Student Affairs to pilot and refine programming for students based on its research.

The donation will directly fund wellness initiatives on campus, aiming to address what the donor called the “urgent” need for better support systems for young adults.

Email: [email protected] 

