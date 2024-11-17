The women’s basketball team puts their fists in the air during a huddle.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern wins in close 71-69 matchup against Utah

Ivy Mills, Reporter
November 17, 2024
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern women’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated Utah (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in a tight 71-69 matchup Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It was the Wildcats’ first win since their exhibition game against Parkside on Nov. 3. 

The ’Cats fell behind in the first half, but as the final quarter started, two free throws from senior guard Melannie Daley tied the game 54-54. The ’Cats kept the momentum going — including through a brief fire alarm intermission — and tied the game 69-69 with eight seconds remaining. Senior forward Caileigh Walsh made a layup with three seconds to go, winning NU the game.

An NU player dribbles basketball as she is guarded by a Utah player.

A referee throws the basketball into the air above players.

Two players pass the ball in the paint.

A player jumps to make a basket while being guarded by a player from the opposing team.

A player jumps to shoot the ball while opposing team players rush to defend her.

A cheerleader holds up white and purple pom poms in front of the team huddle.

A player shoots a layup while surrounded by opposing team players.

The women’s basketball team stands together and claps.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ivy_millss

