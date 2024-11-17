Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern wins in close 71-69 matchup against Utah

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern women’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated Utah (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) in a tight 71-69 matchup Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It was the Wildcats’ first win since their exhibition game against Parkside on Nov. 3.

The ’Cats fell behind in the first half, but as the final quarter started, two free throws from senior guard Melannie Daley tied the game 54-54. The ’Cats kept the momentum going — including through a brief fire alarm intermission — and tied the game 69-69 with eight seconds remaining. Senior forward Caileigh Walsh made a layup with three seconds to go, winning NU the game.

