Fall into sweater weather, dressing for the season

When the leaves turn amber and the temperatures get brisk, it can only mean one thing: it’s fall. With the change in weather, students across campus face a morning dilemma of how to dress for the cold.

Many students turn to social media for outfit inspiration. Some Northwestern students said Instagram and TikTok seem to be the most popular platforms.

“Even just on my explore page, I scroll and see a lot of cute ideas, especially sweaters,” Weinberg freshman Zoe Kozina said. “I love sweaters. They’re so much more elevated than hoodies, but still comfortable.”

Sweaters are a staple for many others this fall. Students are experimenting with textures and incorporating wool, knit and cashmere into their outfits — finding a balance between comfy, warm and stylish.

Weinberg freshman Elisha Mwesigwa layers a jacket over denim overalls and a dark shirt. Mwesigwa, who also shares Kozina’s love for sweaters, said colors are crucial to consider when including sweaters in outfits.

“With color, you want to focus on the specific type of tone and type of vibe,” Mwesigwa said. “Outside, it’s very earthy and brown, so you probably want to wear earth tones.”

Patterns also play an important role in creating stylish fall outfits, Mwesigwa said.

From chunky, knit sweaters to corduroy jackets, layered looks are trending, especially during busy weekdays with classes.

“The buildings here get really hot,” Kozina said. “It’s good to have layers you can take off and put back on.”

Students stay comfortable throughout the day by anticipating constant temperature changes, moving from rainy, single-digit weather to hot lecture halls.

For instance, Weinberg senior exchange student Sacha Kupferle wore a navy polo shirt with beige dress pants, balancing warmth with poise.

“Combining a warm jacket, a nice jacket, a sweater and a shirt makes you stay warm while still looking professional,” he said.

With just over a month left of fall and winter right around the corner, students are looking to update their wardrobes, adding scarves, gloves and more layers to their outfits.

Email: [email protected]